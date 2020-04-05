Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 406,935 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $65,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of BKH opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

