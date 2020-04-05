Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton were worth $75,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth $79,603,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $37.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock valued at $54,211,105.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Peloton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

