703,993 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 703,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,551,000. Norges Bank owned 0.92% of Jack Henry & Associates as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,957,000 after buying an additional 59,221 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after buying an additional 155,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $156.21 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

