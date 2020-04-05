Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,105,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,890,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.13% of Teck Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,114,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,124,000 after buying an additional 77,485 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,975,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,409,000 after buying an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,160,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,457,000 after buying an additional 36,495 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

TECK opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.55. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

