Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 853,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,300,000. Norges Bank owned 0.92% of Allegion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 953.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $15,007,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

ALLE opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

