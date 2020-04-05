Norges Bank Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,211,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.13.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

