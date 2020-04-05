Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.91 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Aspen Technology worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,157 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,639,000 after acquiring an additional 139,786 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 518,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,683,000 after acquiring an additional 268,925 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 117,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.44. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.