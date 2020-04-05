Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $322,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $109.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.