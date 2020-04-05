Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Bausch Health Companies worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 168,125 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $864,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $2,435,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 in the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BHC opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

