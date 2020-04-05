Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Position Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,767,000 after buying an additional 187,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,181,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

