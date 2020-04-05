PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,954,000 after purchasing an additional 200,498 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 34,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.