Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,144,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.88.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

