Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRE opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

