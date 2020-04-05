Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 293,561 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,561 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIV. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $55,774.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,251.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,959 shares of company stock worth $3,147,693. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

