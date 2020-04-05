Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $127.43, but opened at $131.22. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $132.17, with a volume of 3,276,465 shares traded.

The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after acquiring an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,469 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day moving average of $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

