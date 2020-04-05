Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Trading Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $115.50 and last traded at $116.08, 3,118,808 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,491,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

Specifically, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $1,239,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 812,013 shares of company stock worth $115,455,897 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average of $167.85. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.