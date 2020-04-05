Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.00. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.