FGL (NYSE:FG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

FGL (NYSE:FG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

NYSE FG opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.75. FGL has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FGL will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FG. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FGL during the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FGL by 233.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 138,394 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in FGL by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

