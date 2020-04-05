Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,323 ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 758,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 252,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $17,112,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $12,486,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

