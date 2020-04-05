Marshall Wace LLP Takes $71,000 Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,786,000 after acquiring an additional 176,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 299,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 803,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after buying an additional 203,022 shares during the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

