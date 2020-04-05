Marshall Wace LLP Invests $76,000 in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEN. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 85,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Kenon Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kenon from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Kenon Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.