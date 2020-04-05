Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dell were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,903,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,225,000 after buying an additional 161,177 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dell by 3,635,585.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,437 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dell by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,624,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

DELL opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,296,159.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 46,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,964.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,073.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,617 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,646 in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.