Marshall Wace LLP Takes $80,000 Position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,986,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 169,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 740,146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 512,908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 980,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 72,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. NeoPhotonics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NPTN shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.36.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

