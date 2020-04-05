Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Holdings Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $381.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 248.88%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

