Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 8,170 Shares of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Everspin Technologies worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 2,561.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

MRAM stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Everspin Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Kevin Conley sold 13,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $67,880.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,447.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

