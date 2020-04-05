Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 6,683 ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. ING Groep NV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.