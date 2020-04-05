Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVIA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covia by 3,202.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,059,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,027,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covia by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 348,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Covia by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 126,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covia in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covia in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Covia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CVIA opened at $0.40 on Friday. Covia Holdings has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $313.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

