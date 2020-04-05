Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UROV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UROV opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $281.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.41). Analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urovant Sciences news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 103,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,350,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

