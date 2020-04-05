Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

OUT stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.34%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.