Lance F. Tucker Sells 521 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $16,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JACK opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

JACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

