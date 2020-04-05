Joseph A. Jolson Purchases 5,000 Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HCAP opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 15.63 and a quick ratio of 15.63. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.76%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Credit comprises about 1.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned 3.28% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HCAP. ValuEngine cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

