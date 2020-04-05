Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Blue Prism Group PLC (LON:PRSM) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 941.04 ($12.38) and last traded at GBX 955.50 ($12.57), 248,712 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 151,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,024 ($13.47).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Blue Prism Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,425 ($18.75) in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $795.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,295.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,151.55.

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (104.96) (($1.38)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (98) (($1.29)) by GBX (6.96) (($0.09)). As a group, analysts expect that Blue Prism Group PLC will post -6.5999996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alastair Bathgate sold 170,000 shares of Blue Prism Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,382 ($18.18), for a total transaction of £2,349,400 ($3,090,502.50).

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; and blue prism digital exchange for downloading disruptive and AI-enabled capabilities.

