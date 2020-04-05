George V. Hager, Jr. Sells 17,371 Shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Stock

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) CEO George V. Hager, Jr. sold 17,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $12,507.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:GEN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.86.
Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Genesis Healthcare had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
