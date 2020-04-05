George V. Hager, Jr. Sells 17,371 Shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Stock

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) CEO George V. Hager, Jr. sold 17,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $12,507.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GEN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Genesis Healthcare had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 88,692 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,436,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 436,848 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 1,245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 911,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 844,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

