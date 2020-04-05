Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $456,492 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 104,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,890,000 after purchasing an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,235,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $294.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.82. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

