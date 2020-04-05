Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in FRP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FRP by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FRP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at $3,552,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FRP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRPH. ValuEngine lowered FRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $38.33 on Friday. FRP Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.76 million, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 68.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

