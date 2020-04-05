Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SB One Bancorp were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBBX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 28,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SB One Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte bought 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta bought 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 6,033 shares of company stock worth $85,288 in the last three months. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBBX opened at $15.52 on Friday. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.99.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

