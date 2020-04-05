Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 740.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 116,456 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 46,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

