Marshall Wace LLP Buys 2,573 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 197.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of RCKT opened at $13.78 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $780.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

