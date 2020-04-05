Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in Denny’s by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DENN. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

DENN stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Denny’s Corp has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Denny`s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in FRP Holdings Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in FRP Holdings Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in SB One Bancorp
Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in SB One Bancorp
Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp
Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp
Marshall Wace LLP Buys 2,573 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Buys 2,573 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Denny’s Corp
Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Denny’s Corp
Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $89,000 Investment in TrueCar Inc
Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $89,000 Investment in TrueCar Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report