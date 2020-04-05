Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in Denny’s by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DENN. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

DENN stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Denny’s Corp has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.