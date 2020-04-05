Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $89,000 Investment in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 101.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 76.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 100,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 398,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUE. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.13 on Friday. TrueCar Inc has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $231.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. Analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

