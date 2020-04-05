Marshall Wace LLP Has $92,000 Stock Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 141,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Luminex were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 512.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $26.79 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

