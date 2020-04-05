Marshall Wace LLP Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Dyadic International worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 16,166.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DYAI. ValuEngine raised Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of DYAI opened at $5.20 on Friday. Dyadic International, Inc has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 493.94%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

