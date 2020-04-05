Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,996 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,399,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,899 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 9,315.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 184,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 30,891.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of CVI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.41%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

