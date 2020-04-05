SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,241 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $243.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.29 and its 200-day moving average is $351.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

