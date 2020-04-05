Marshall Wace LLP Invests $99,000 in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $173.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.84.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Brogan bought 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,747.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 10,561 shares of company stock worth $121,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

