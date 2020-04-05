Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Visteon by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Visteon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of VC opened at $40.38 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.79.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

