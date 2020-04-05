Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 211,747 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 615,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 337,733 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Full House Resorts has an average rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $0.96 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

