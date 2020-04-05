Marshall Wace LLP Sells 10,065 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Riverview Bancorp worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Kim J. Capeloto bought 9,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $47,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Nierenberg purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Insiders have bought a total of 44,475 shares of company stock worth $227,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RVSB opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.