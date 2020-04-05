Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after purchasing an additional 111,557 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INT opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

