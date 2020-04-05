State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,696 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

